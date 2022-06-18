Corinthians may receive punishment if it does not file a debt in the case involving J and Japanese club

Corinthians and striker Jô received the final sentence from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and will have to pay R$13 million to Nagoya Grampus, from Japan. If he does not pay the debt, Timão will receive a punishment.

Both Corinthians and Jô are involved in the situation because the athlete has broken his contract with the Japanese club and soon after signed a new bond with the Parque São Jorge club. At the time, those responsible for the study of the situation at Timão even stated that it would be resolved legally.

If it does not bear the necessary costs, Corinthians will be prevented from registering new athletes for three consecutive transfer windows. After receiving confirmation of the account to make the payment, Timão and the athlete have 45 days to settle the debt.

Jô, in turn, can be prevented from playing official games for up to six months. For now, it is worth remembering, the athlete is free on the market after breaking his contract with Corinthians after being caught in a samba circle while the team was on the field and, the next day, failing to attend training.

It should be noted that, as the conviction is final, as it belongs to the CAS, it needs to be paid, but it can be paid in installments. Over the next few days, the three parties involved must negotiate to reduce the amount or pay in installments.

For Corinthians, Jô played 284 matches, divided into three passages. The striker has 125 wins, 79 draws and 80 losses, in addition to having scored 65 goals and won three titles – Brazilians in 2005 and 2017 and Paulista in 2017.

See more at: J and Former Corinthians players.