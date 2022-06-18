Corinthians works on offensive moves in the penultimate training session before facing Gois

This Friday, Corinthians continued the preparation for the duel against Goiás, for the Brazilian Championship. It was Corinthians’ second training session for the match that takes place this Sunday, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

The athletes who played for more than 45 minutes against Athletico last Wednesday completed the regenerative work. The other players went to one of the fields of CT Joaquim Grava, to warm up.

The training itself began with a passing and shooting activity led by coach Vítor Pereira. Afterwards, the coach promoted an offensive movement training and, finally, a reduced field confrontation with the players.

On Saturday afternoon, Corinthians finalizes its preparation for the game against Goiás. The duel is important for Timão to approach the leadership, currently occupied by Palmeiras, with three points ahead of the team coached by Vítor Pereira.

It is worth remembering that, by decision of the board, together with the technical committee, the club will not disclose the list of related for the confrontation.

