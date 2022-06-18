country has 76 deaths and 30,424 cases in 24 hours

Brazil recorded this Friday (17) 76 deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours and 30,424 known cases of the disease. The data are from the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part.

In all, 668,968 people have died of covid-19 in the country since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state with the highest number of deaths recorded on the day is São Paulo, with 19, followed by Rio de Janeiro, with 15, and Rio Grande do Sul, with ten. Fifteen units of the federation did not register deaths today.

The moving average of deaths is at 137, below the 149 recorded yesterday (16). The moving average is considered by experts to be the most reliable way to measure the advance or retreat of the pandemic, and is calculated from the average of deaths – or cases -, of the last seven days.

The moving average trend, however, has been on the rise since the 8th. Today the index ranged from 58% in the country compared to 14 days ago. The trend is up in 11 states and the Federal District, stability in ten states and down in just five states.

According to the methodology applied, it is considered high when the index is above 15%. If it is between 15% and -15%, the trend is towards stability. Below -15%, down.

In all, the country accumulates 31,671,199 registered cases of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic. The moving average of known cases fell back below 40,000 after two days and now stands at 36,447. The index is in an uptrend, with a variation of 22% in relation to the last 14 days. The situation is the same in the Central-West (65%), Northeast (117%), North (79%) and Southeast (32%) regions. Only in the South the trend is down, with a variation of -30%.

Trend of the moving average of deaths by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: High (50%)

Minas Gerais: High (254%)

Rio de Janeiro: High (164%)

North region

Amapá: Stability (0%)

Roraima: Stability (0%)

Tocantins: Stability (0%)

Northeast Region

Alagoas: Stability (0%)

Paraíba: Stability (0%)

Piauí: Stability (0%)

Rio Grande do Norte: Fall (-33%)

Sergipe: Stability (0%)

Midwest region

Federal District: High (350%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: High (600%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: High (44%)

Santa Catarina: Stability (8%)

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the decision of the Jair Bolsonaro government to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, media outlets UOLO Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health departments of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of data and its accuracy.