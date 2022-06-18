Covid-19: DF records 7,062 new cases and four deaths | Federal District

The Federal District registered, this Friday (17), 7,062 new cases known and four deaths by Covid-19. According to the DF Health Department (SES-DF), three deaths occurred this month and one on April 18 ( see further below ).

The transmission rate went from 1.78 on Wednesday (15), to 1.72. The number indicates that every 100 infected people can transmit the disease to another 172, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,708 people lost their lives in Brasilia. among the dead, 10,692 lived in the federal capital and 1,016 came from other regions to seek care, mainly from the surroundings.

all in all, 766,392 people were infected. According to SES-DF, 92.8% of patients are recovered.

Covid-19 transmission rate in June, in DF:

June 1: 1.47

June 2: 1.46

June 3: 1.43

June 6: 1.47

June 7: 1.53

June 8: 1.63

June 9: 1.72

June 10: 1.80

June 13: 1.84

June 14: 1.83

June 15: 1.78

June 17: 1.72

Date of death released this Friday (17):

April 18, 2022: 1

June 7, 2022: 1

June 15, 2022: 2

Águas Claras: 1

Ceilandia: 1

Bandeirante Nucleus: 1

Fern: 1

60 to 69 years: 1

80 years or older: 3

ICU bed at the Samambaia Regional Hospital, in the Federal District.

Until 18:25 this Friday (17), the occupation of ICU beds reserved for cases of Covid-19 in the public network of DF was in 69.44%. Of the total of 36 beds, 25 were occupied and 11 were available.

On the private network, at 11:55 am, 65.22% of the spaces reserved for the infected were full. Of the total of 140 beds, 76 were used, 41 were vacant and 23 were blocked.

The Plano Piloto remains the region with the highest number of cases by Covid-19 in the DF. Until this Friday, 92,963 people tested positive and 853 died from the disease. In second place is Ceilândia, with 72,747 contaminations and 1,767 lost lifes.

See below the numbers of cases by region, recorded by the Department of Health of the DF this Friday:

Covid-19 numbers by DF region, on June 17, 2022