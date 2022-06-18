Covid: Government releases purchase of vaccines from companies without donating to SUS | Health

Ed Us / Unsplash Health professional with syringe withdraws dose of Covid-19 vaccine

The federal government edited a Provisional Measure (MP) that allows private companies to buy vaccines against Covid-19 from manufacturers. The text puts an end to the obligation for them to donate 50% of the immunizations acquired to the Unified Health System (SUS). The destination of the doses could be both private clinics and the immunization of employees.

The MP signed by President Jair Bolsonaro revokes a law from March 2021 that made purchases by the private sector conditional on donations and prohibited commercial use. At the time, immunization was in its infancy in the country, restricted to a few priority groups, due to the shortage of vaccines. The text is already in effect.

According to the government, private vaccination against Covid-19 will not prevent the Ministry of Health from acquiring more doses. The folder has not yet defined how the immunization campaigns against the disease will be. According to interlocutors heard by GLOBO, the tendency is for doses to be made available to priority groups, similarly to what happens in relation to the flu .

The authorization for the laboratories comes after the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin), at the end of May. Private clinics have already started the application of AstraZeneca immunizers, with an average price of R$ 350.

Qualification courses

Another law sanctioned by Bolsonaro creates the National Program for the Provision of Voluntary Civil Service. Young people aged 18 to 29, people over 50 without formal employment for at least 24 months and people with disabilities will be able to participate.

Participation includes qualification courses carried out by Sistema S (Senai, Senac, Senar, Senat, Sescoop or Sebrae) with activities of public interest not carried out by public officials. The duration must be up to 8 hours per day and 22 hours per week.

Remuneration will be through scholarships, with the value of the minimum wage per hour, which will not count as income within the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government (CadÚnico). It can also be accumulated with the Continued Benefit (BPC), the Auxílio Brasil Program, the death pension and accident assistance.

The text does not mention the signature of the Work and Social Security Card (CTPS) and labor benefits. According to the government, the objective is for the population affected by the pandemic to qualify to return to the job market. The law also institutes the Open Doors Award, intended for states that stand out in implementing the program.

