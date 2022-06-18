Crispim and Benevenuto were also attacked in protest by Fortaleza fans

In addition to forward Robson, two other Fortaleza athletes were also attacked during the protest held by fans when the tricolor squad arrived at Pinto Martins Airport this Friday, 17: defender Marcelo Benevenuto and left winger Lucas Crispim, both pushed. O Sports THE PEOPLE found that the club has already requested the images of the security cameras of the place to identify those responsible and take the appropriate measures.

Although there was police, the isolation to separate the athletes from the fans present only worked in the airport lounge. The reduced number of security guards also made it difficult to escort players to vehicles outside, an area where the protests – and aggressions – took place with greater intensity.

Through a note, Fortaleza repudiated the actions of the fans in the protest, citing, including, that other players besides Robson had been attacked, but without exposing their names. Tricolor received support from Ceará, which issued a statement showing solidarity with the club and despising acts of violence. Tinga, captain of the team, also expressed himself through social networks about what happened.

The Fortaleza delegation landed at Pinto Martins International Airport and was met with protests from fans dissatisfied with the club’s campaign in the Brasileirão. Tricolor do Pici was defeated 3-2 by Avaí in the last round, on Thursday night, 16th, and it got even more complicated in the competition.

The tricolor cast was welcomed under shouts of “team without shame”, “yellow” and other curses. In images recorded by people present at the place, it is possible to see the moment in which Robson is attacked with a helmet by one of the fans.

With information from Afonso Ribeiro and Brenno Rebouças.

