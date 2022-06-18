“Crying” meme man visits Brazil and posts photo in So Paulo

At some point, you must have come across the “crying” meme on the internet, in which a man looks like he is “laughing nervously”. Now, this character is in Brazil and even published a photo in São Paulo, this Friday (17). He landed in São Paulo on Thursday (16) and has been visiting some of the city’s tourist attractions. Born in Hungary, András Arató even visited the Pacaembu and Allianz Parque stadiums, as well as a bar, where he published that he was living “Difficult days in São Paulo night”as you can see below.

On Friday morning, Arató visited other famous places in São Paulo, such as the Liberdade neighborhood and Ibirapuera Park.

Internationally, the 76-year-old is known by the name “Hide the Pain Harold”, with the free translation “Hide the Pain, Harold”. That’s because his smile seems to be that of someone who has some suffering. He gained fame after a photographer saw pictures of him on a personal trip. After that, he started to work as a model in advertising pieces. Since then, he has accumulated more than 1 million followers on social media.