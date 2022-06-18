Cuiabá x Ceará for the Brasileirão: see schedule, where to watch, lineup and predictions for the game – Play

O Ceará visits Cuiabá this Saturday (18), at 19:00, by 13th round of the 2022 Brazilian Serie A. The match will be in Pantanal Arena, in Cuiabá (MT) and can take Vozão to the G-8 of the competition at the end of the round. Vozão is currently 15th with 15 points, but with a win, he can take him to 7th at the end of the round.

Ceará pre-game today; see details

What time will it be Cuiabá vs Ceará

The game starts at 19:00 this Saturday (18)

Where to watch Cuiabá vs Ceará

The match will have live broadcast from Premiere, in addition to Verdinha and real time in Diário do Nordeste.

guesses for the game

PROBABLE SCALE OF CUIABA X CEARÁ:

Subtitle:

Ceará can reach the G-8 if they beat Cuiabá away from home for the 13th round Photograph:

THIAGO GADELHA

Cuiabá:

Walter, João Lucas, Marllon, Paulão, Uendel, Camilo, Rafael Gava, Rodriguinho, André Luís, Felipe Marques, André. Coach: Antonio Oliveira

Ceará:

João Ricardo; Nino, Messias, Luiz Otávio, Bruno Pacheco; Lindoso, Richardson, Lima; Erick, Vina and Cleber. Coach: Dorival Junior.

How the Voice arrives

After draw 0-0 at Castelãoin the debut of the technician Marquinhos Santos, Vozão has a great record away from home to climb the table. Of the 15 points conquered in Serie A, 12 were as a visitor: Palm trees (3×2), Santos (0x0), Sao Paulo (2×2), Stronghold (1×0), America/MG (2×0) and Goiás (1×1). The excellent record makes Vovô the best visitor in Serie A, with a 57.1% success rate.

Subtitle:

Coach Marquinhos Santos made his debut for Ceará on Wednesday, in a 0-0 draw with Atlético Mineiro at Castelão. Photograph:

KID JUNIOR

For the second game ahead of Ceará, Marquinhos Santos will have two important embezzlement: Richard Coelho, which fulfills automatic suspension. The other absence is due to Mendoza. The Colombian felt his thigh in the first stage against Atlético (MG) and was left out of training, before the trip to the capital of Mato Grosso. Therefore, the team will not have the Colombian on the road.

However, it will return lime, who was released to train normally during the week. It is not yet known if the half back as a starter.

Other players were not in training with the ball yesterday. João Ricardo, Luiz Otávio and Vina, who worked at the academy, should enter the field against Peixe Dourado. Besides them, Lindoso and Bruno Pacheco return to the starting lineup.

CUIABA x CEARÁ | DATASHEET

Brazilian Championship – Serie A

Location: Arena Pantanal, in Cuiabá (MT).

Date/Time: June 18, 2022 at 7pm.

Broadcast: Premiere, Verdinha 810 and Diário do Nordeste (real time)

Referee Flavio Rodrigues de Souza (FIFA) SP

Assistant 1: Neuza Ines Back (FIFA) – SP

Assistant 2: Luiz Alberto Andrini Nogueira SP

Video Referee Wagner Reway PB