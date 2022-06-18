Davi seeks evidence of Joaquim’s sabotage at the factory in Além da Illusion

Joaquim (Danilo Mesquita) doesn’t get tired of wanting to get along at the expense of others, and this time, he set up an even bigger plan when he forged the defect in the factory’s loom machines, hiring a false maintenance to profit, but this situation is about to change . In the next chapters of Beyond the Illusion, David (Rafael Vitti) will suspect the defects presented and begins an investigation to prove the guilt of his rival.

Davi’s suspicions lead him to schedule an audit with the maintenance of the looms and he discovers that something is wrong, immediately suspecting Joaquim, as he was the one who hired the company to do the maintenance at an abusive price, in order to profit from it. The magician even talks to Iara (Luciana Di Rezende) about his suspicion of Úrsula’s (Bárbara Paz) son and swears he’ll be able to prove his involvement.

Eugenio is one of the victims of sabotage. Source: Reproduction/Globo

The investigation has great advances when Davi manages to discover the owner of the fake company that Joaquim hired and decides to go after the hoax. The magician doesn’t even suspect that his spoiled rival plans to take the entire factory for himself and his mother, who has also been involved in the entire setup from the start.

This frame still promises to bring big problems for everyone, as it involves several people, including Emília (Gaby Amarantos) who was being forced to participate by Joaquim, as she was caught in bed with Enrico (Marcos Veras), and is now being blackmailed. by him. Don’t miss all the summaries of Beyond the Illusion here at 24 Hours Diary.