Dealers drastically lower printer prices after cryptocurrency crisis

The cryptocurrency crisis is forcing unscrupulous resellers to gain some scruples and try to sell their printers below the official market value for the first time since the launch of many of these products.

As shared by Wccftech, cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum recorded drops of 30 to 40% in their value and this made “miners” look at their charts as something unnecessary and started selling their products in online stores. .

After the almost unbelievable news seen throughout 2020 and 2021, we are now starting to see that places like eBay already sell many of the most popular graphics cheaper than what you find in other stores and while we don’t know what will happen in the future, panicked dealers are creating good opportunities for anyone looking to get one of these devices.

The table comparing the official prices stipulated by Nvidia and those you find on places like eBay shows that the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti can be bought in official stores for $1,800 while on eBay it is available for $1,672.

Another example is the GeForce RTX 3080, available for $770 as an official price, but on sale on eBay for $743. The GeForce RTX 3070 is now officially priced at $560, but on eBay it can be purchased for $544, which is actually a 17% drop from the eBay price on June 1st.

As official prices start to drop, it becomes even more surprising to see prices at retailers dropping even further and since they were above the official price on June 1st, the percentage drop at retailers could reach 21% in 15 days.