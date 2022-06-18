Denilson demands respect from referees after Jorginho’s statement about Abel Ferreira

the duel between Palmeiras and Atletico GO at Allianz Parque he had many goals and a controversial interview with the coach. After Jorginho’s statements about Abel Ferreira’s behaviorDenilson demanded respect for the referees on this Friday’s “Jogo Aberto” program.

– We are talking about a human being who is there, who is subject to getting a lot right and also making a lot of mistakes. There has to be a collective issue regarding this behavior with arbitration. We talk a lot about refereeing errors, we criticize refereeing a lot, but players and coaching staff who are there on the edge of the field also often lose control and put more responsibility and pressure on the referee during the game – said Denilson during Band program.

Denilson’s comment was due to a statement by Atlético-GO’s coach at the press conference. After the match ended, Jorginho criticized Abel Ferreira’s behavior with the field referee.

– It’s not fair, because my assistant coach took a card, the assistant coach (from Palmeiras) got a card, and the one who should be expelled was Abel. I respect him as a coach, he has done a great job, congratulations for being two-time Libertadores champion, he has done a wonderful job, but respect has to exist with me, with my team, with the referee – said Jorginho.

Brazilian arbitration is constantly charged for decisions made on the field. Criticism and complaints from coaches and players are being increasingly normalized, and Jorginho’s statement generated a lot of repercussion.