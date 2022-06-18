Diego Souza decides, Grêmio beats Sampaio Corrêa and enters the G4

Grêmio entered the G4 of Série B. Today (18), the team from Rio Grande do Sul scored 2-0 at Sampaio Corrêa, at Arena, and took fourth place. Diego Souza scored the two goals of the match.

The permanence in the group that guarantees a place in next year’s elite depends on the match between Sport and Náutico, also today. If Rubro-Negro wins, it knocks Tricolor out of position. Roger Machado’s team has 21 points. Sampaio Corrêa is in tenth, with 15 points.

Grêmio’s next match will be on Thursday (23), against CSA. Sampaio faces Ponte Preta on the same day.

It went well: Diego Souza returns with goals and artillery

Diego Souza is synonymous with goals. Today was no different. Still in the first half, the scorer, who had been out of the last game, put his head into the opponent’s nets. In the second half, with a penalty, he decided the game. The ‘Tanque’ is Tricolor’s top scorer in the season, as has happened in the last two years, and also a Serie B scorer.

It was bad: Diogo Barbosa leaves booed

Diogo Barbosa did not take advantage of the chance he received as a starter for Grêmio. After some failures, he was substituted in the second half and was booed.

Grêmio’s game: little offensive creation

Grêmio suffered to create offensive options. Although Roger Machado put Diogo Barbosa to assist Biel on the left, there were still moves in which they exchanged passes but failed to penetrate the rival’s defense. On the right, Janderson appeared little, as he worked in partnership with Varella, who is a steering wheel and was improvised. Thus, the gaucho team lived on crosses and dead balls. In this way, he opened the scoring, with Diego Souza, made Sampaio Corrêa give up their defensive posture and produced spaces for Biel and Janderson. In the final stage, the hosts built the score without difficulties.

Sampaio Corrêa’s game: failed attempt to defend

Sampaio Corrêa only sought to defend itself, and even then it was not successful. With lines back and only protecting Luiz Daniel’s goal, the Maranhão team repeated kicks, carts and balls away without any sequence in the throws. When he had the ball, Sampaio seemed anxious and immediately sought the conclusion, missing many shots. In the final stage, the scenario got even worse and the visitors ended up suffering until the final whistle.

Action in honor of Autistic Pride Day

On account of Autistic Pride Day, Grêmio and Arena staged an action celebrating the neurodiversity of people on the autistic spectrum. Two boxes in the Arena received a group of autistic people to watch the game. Young people were welcomed by Espaço Nadja Favero, an entity specialized in assisting people with developmental disorders and social inclusion.

DATASHEET

GRÊMIO 2 X 0 SAMPAIO CORRÊA

Date: 06/18/2022 (Saturday)

Place: Arena do Gremio, in Porto Alegre (RS)

Referee: Andre Luiz de Freitas Castro (GO)

auxiliaries: Fabricio Vilarinho da Silva (GO) and Leone Carvalho Rocha (GO)

VAR: Pathrice Wallace Correa Maia (RJ)

Yellow cards: Lucas Araujo, Eloir (SAM)

goals: Diego Souza, from Grêmio, at 35 minutes of the first half and at 30 minutes of the second half;

Guild

Gabriel Grando; Natã (Thiago Santos), Geromel and Bruno Alves; Varela, Bitello, Villasanti (Lucas Silva) and Diogo Barbosa (Nicolas); Janderson (Elias), Diego Souza and Biel (Campaz).

Technician: Roger Machado

Sampaio Correa

Luiz Daniel; Mateusinho (Gabriel Furtado), Allan, Nilson Júnior and Lucas Hipólito; André Luiz (Lucas Araújo), Ferreira (Rafael Costa), Mauricio and Eloir; Gabriel Poveda (William) and Ygor Catatau (Eron).

Technician: Leo Condé