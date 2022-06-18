Dollar closes sharply up and goes to R$ 5.14 | Economy

The dollar closed higher this Friday (17), in an adjustment to the negative day recorded in international markets the day before, when there were no negotiations due to the Corpus Christi holiday.

The US currency rose 2.32%, trading at R$5.1432, the highest value since May 11. See more quotes.

The Ibovespa closed with a strong fall, below 100 thousand points.

On Wednesday (15), the dollar closed down 2.08%, at R$ 5.0265. With today’s result, it started to accumulate a high of 3.13% in the week and 8.24% in the month. In the year, it has devaluation of 7.74% against the real.

Understand what makes the dollar go up or down

What is messing with the markets?

The day was one of turmoil in the Brazilian market. The highlight was the new adjustment in diesel and gasoline prices at Petrobras refineries, which could put more pressure on inflation. As a result, Petrobras shares collapsed and the Ibovespa lost 100,000 points, ending the day at 99,824 points.

In the world, investors still reflect the high, last Wednesday, of interest rates in Brazil and the United States. In addition to making the dollar more attractive, the move raised fears of a recession in the world’s largest economy, which dampened investors’ appetite for risk.

There, the Federal Reserve decided to raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage point – the biggest increase since 1994 – to the range between 1.5% and 1.75%. The readjustment above what had been signaled by the Fed at the previous meeting shows that monetary policy will be intensified to fight American inflation.

Here, the Central Bank raised the Selic by 0.50 percentage point, to 13.25%, after inflation decelerated in May and the BC signaled in the minutes of the May meeting an additional adjustment of a smaller magnitude in relation to the increase of 1 percentage point adopted until then.

In addition to the growing attractiveness of US interest rates, some financial institutions also pointed to the risks of a US recession as a possible negative factor for the performance of emerging market assets.