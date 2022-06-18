Dorival Júnior reveals plan and says which player should take Bruno Henrique’s spot

Flamengo coach defined Bruno Henrique’s replacement after serious injury

THE 2-0 win over Cuiabálast Wednesday (15), gave peace to the Flamengo in the table of Brazilianbut it also brought a problem for coach Dorival Jr: the multi-ligament injury in the right knee that should rule out Bruno Henrique for at least ten months.

The coach, however, already has an immediate replacement for the position. Fabio Sormanicommentator of Disney channelsrevealed during the program F90 this Friday (17), who talked to Dorival about the most highly-rated players to take over the vacancy left by the 31-year-old striker.

The red-black commander praised Lázaro, but said he will talk to Vitinho, as he believes he needs a sequel in the team.

”I talked to Dorival and he said that Lázaro is a very good player, but that initially he will start with Vitinho because he wants to give him the sequence he hasn’t had at Flamengo yet”Sormani said.

Still in the first stage against Cuiabá, shirt 27 suffered a serious sprain in his right knee when he stepped wrong during a ball dispute. Crying a lot, Bruno left the field on a stretcher. Last Thursday (16), Flamengo reported a multi-ligament injury in his right knee.

According to ESPN, the club’s medical department’s assessment is that Bruno Henrique’s condition is serious. by several factors: age, history of injuries and partial ruptures of some ligaments verified in the initial examination. If the treatment chosen is surgical, the player will miss the season, as the period would be 8 to 10 months for recovery.

While looking for solutions in the current cast, the Flamengo is close to finalizing the purchase of the attacker with the benfica. Everton Cebolinha would fit like a glove for the sequence of the season, since it acts practically in the same role as Bruno Henrique.

The offensive sector is already something that the board wants to hire parts from the beginning of the year. Onion was even the preferred name. But the lawsuit with the Central Bank of a debt from the 90s ended up stalling the negotiation.

With the legal situation resolved, the club actively returned to the market and is close to closing with the player.

Flamengo returns to the field on Sunday (19) to face Atlético-MGat 4 pm (GMT), at Mineirão, for the 12th round of the Brazilian championship.