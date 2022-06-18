Drinking a beer a day may reduce risk of diabetes and heart disease, study says

A new study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry reveals that drinking a lager beer a day is healthy for the gut. That’s because, according to scientists, the habit increases the number of good bacteria in the gut, which could reduce the risk of developing heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

That’s because, according to studies, the composition of the gut microbiome affects our health and researchers at the Universidade Nova de Lisboa, in Portugal, sought to understand whether moderate beer consumption could increase this diversity of gut bacteria.

So, to test this hypothesis, the researchers performed a double-blind, randomized study with 19 healthy men aged between 23 and 58 years, who were divided into two groups between those who drank 330 ml of alcoholic or non-alcoholic beer with dinner every day. days for a month.

They continued eating in the same way and the results showed that after this period both groups had a 7% increase in the variety of bacteria in their gut. In addition, there was no difference in the volunteers’ weight, fat mass or cholesterol levels.

A lower diversity of these bacteria is associated with diabetes and cardiovascular disease, so the conclusion is that increasing these levels would have the opposite effect.

Although the research only looked at the ‘Larger’ type, all types of beer are expected to have the same effect. Beers that have more yeast can have an even greater effect.

Also, scholars claim that the effects are the same for non-alcoholic beers and recommend this option, as studies show that there are no safe levels of alcohol consumption.