Drivers in Belo Horizonte complain about fuel price readjustment | Minas Gerais

“Actually, it is within what is expected, but what scares consumers is that the increase was announced yesterday, from yesterday to today, and has already been passed on. This really bothers a lot. We know that few stations received prices with the new values. So this makes the consumer once again upset, uncomfortable, he is really worried”, says economist Feliciano Abreu.
Adjustments in gasoline and diesel prices have already reached gas stations in BH
With the adjustment, the average sale price of gasoline from Petrobras to distributors will rise from R$3.86 to R$4.06 per liter (high of 5.18%). For diesel, Petrobras’ average sales price to distributors will rise from R$4.91 to R$5.61 per liter (high of 14.26%).
This Saturday, most of the posts in Belo Horizonte already opened with more expensive gasoline and diesel. A reporting team from TV Globo passed on some.
“I spend a tank a week, something around R$ 300, a week. It weighs a lot and it’s not just gasoline, it’s the consequences of car fuel, but it has a reflection on items of immediate need, food, cleaning” , analyzes Professor José Márcio.
In the Santa Tereza neighborhood, in the East Region, the price of a liter of gasoline jumped from R$7.37 to R$7.57.
“This is very bad. It is unfavorable for us, fuel is very expensive. This is terrible. An unpleasant surprise”, says designer Marx Gabriel..
In the same neighborhood, in Praça Duque de Caxias, the increase was much smaller: R$ 0.10. Therefore, the economist guides the research.
“Today, the ideal is on the way home/work, work/college, keep an eye on prices and supply only what you need at the cheapest, because that saves you time and stimulates the market. If everyone sells a lot during the increases, we’ll there is a strong tendency for new increases to take place, because gasoline is still outdated”, comments Abreu.
Army soldier Rafael Marques gave up filling up with gasoline three months ago. “For me, only ethanol makes up for it, because gasoline is very expensive. I did the math and it makes up for more.”
“At this moment, if you can fill up with ethanol, it’s more viable. Ethanol has been falling in price, due to the harvest, and we put gasoline aside, which happens: at first, the gas station will put as much as it can by the market in terms of increase, but then it tends to fall a little. Not to go back to what it was because the distance is too long. Then it drops a little because of the competition itself, but this competition is stimulated by us consumers. That’s what we have to be aware of and encourage more and more, researching prices of course, supplying only what is necessary, trying to consume less is also a very important tip”, adds the economist.
The price of diesel is also difficult to face. At a gas station in Barro Preto, in the Center-South region, the liter went from R$6.79 to R$7.49.
“I was scared because I’m from the city of Capelinha, Minas Gerais, and, I mean, it’s 550 kilometers from here there. Horizonte the price of diesel was more affordable and today I was scared, with R$ 7.49. Things are getting difficult for us”, reports retired José Renato Lopes de Souza.
To fill the truck’s tank with Friday’s value, he would spend R$ 407. This Saturday, he disbursed R$ 450.
In the note announcing the adjustment, Petrobras says that the global energy market is currently in a “challenging situation”, due to the recovery of the world economy and the war in Ukraine.
The state-owned company also points out that “it is sensitive to the moment that Brazil and the world are facing and understands the effects that fuel prices have on the lives of citizens”, and that it has sought to balance its prices with the global market, without the immediate pass-through of the volatility of external prices and exchange rates.
“Nevertheless, when there is a structural change in the level of global prices, it is necessary for Petrobras to seek convergence with market prices”, says the note, which suggests that, otherwise, there could be a risk of internal shortages.
Petrobras readjusts fuel prices