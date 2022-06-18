Drivers in Belo Horizonte complain about fuel price readjustment | Minas Gerais

“At this moment, if you can fill up with ethanol, it’s more viable. Ethanol has been falling in price, due to the harvest, and we put gasoline aside, which happens: at first, the gas station will put as much as it can by the market in terms of increase, but then it tends to fall a little. Not to go back to what it was because the distance is too long. Then it drops a little because of the competition itself, but this competition is stimulated by us consumers. That’s what we have to be aware of and encourage more and more, researching prices of course, supplying only what is necessary, trying to consume less is also a very important tip”, adds the economist.