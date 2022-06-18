Earn cash back when you buy drinks with Méliuz

Opportunity: Méliuz promotion gives up to 20% cashback on various drinks. See how to get your money back!

Until next Sunday (19), Méliuz, a technology company that aims to boost sales at partner stores through an easy, complete and integrated shopping experience for users, offers up to 100% cashback in several Absolut, Ballantines, Becks and Wäls brand products by registering the invoice in the app.

Promotional campaigns are specific to each brand. Users can enjoy 20% cashback when purchasing Absolut Regular Vodka 750ml/1L and Ballantine’s Finest Whiskey 750ml/1L or Ballantine’s Bourbon Finish 750ml.

Beck’s Long Neck 330ml or Lata Sleek 350ml beers have 15% cashback for those who register the invoice in the app. Especially for users residing in Minas Gerais, the Wäls Lagoinha Lata 350ml beer has up to 100% cashback, limited to one unit per user.

To earn cashback by reading the Invoice, the user must first activate the offer in the Méliuz app before purchasing the products at any establishment, whether in a physical store, online or via delivery app. Then, just scan the QR Code or enter the access key of the Electronic Invoice of the purchase, through the application.

The campaigns are not valid in the states of MS, MT, PR and SC and the Wäls campaign is valid only in the state of Minas Gerais.

The amount returned on each purchase is credited to the Méliuz statement and, upon completing R$20 of available balance, the consumer can instantly transfer the amount to their digital account at Méliuz and use the money as they wish – transfer via Pix, invest in bitcoin and more, without paying anything for it.

