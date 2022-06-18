Economy Committee approves zero import tax

The Executive Management Committee (Gecex) of the Chamber of Foreign Trade (Camex) approved this Friday, 17th, the reduction of tax rates on video game imports. The measure was announced yesterday, 16, by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on social media.

For parts and accessories for consoles and video game machines, the rate drops from 16% to 12%. In the case of video games with built-in screens, portable or not, and parts thereof, the tariff was zeroed. Currently, the rate is 16%.

In May, Bolsonaro announced on social media that he was studying to zero taxes on games. In March, in a live broadcast on social media, Bolsonaro had said that he was studying to further reduce the tax on these products.

The last tax reduction for games took place in August 2021, when the president lowered the IPI tax rates. At that time, the tax on video game consoles and machines rose from 30% to 20%.

Camex also extended until December 31, 2022 the reduction in import tariffs of the so-called “Covid List”. 13 new pharmaceutical ingredients/drugs were included, based on recommendations from the Ministry of Health.

As a result, the rate of a wide list, composed of 645 products, which includes medicines, hospital equipment, personal hygiene items and other supplies used in the fight against covid-19, will continue to be zeroed.