Electric Renault Kwid sells out first batch and price rises to R$ 147 thousand

On pre-sale since the beginning of April, the Renault Kwid E-Tech had its first batch sold out. And with the end of the 750 units, the hatch received an adjustment in the price list. However, it was not enough to take the cheapest electric car station in Brazil. Thus, the model now costs BRL 146,990, compared to BRL 142,990 previously charged. That is, R$ 18 thousand reais less than the JAC e-JS1small hatch made in partnership with Volkswagen.

Despite the increase, the value to reserve the electric Kwid remains at R$ 999. According to the Renault, the second batch – which did not have a confirmed quantity – is already ordered from China, where it is made. And it lands in the last quarter of 2022.

Performance

To bring the electric version of the hatch to Brazil, Renault made changes to the Kwid E-Tech. Here, the electric version is more powerful, with 65 hp, slightly less than the 71 hp of the three-cylinder 1.0 flex engine. The electric torque is greater and instantaneous, with 11.5 mkgf delivered immediately, compared to 10 mkgf at 4,250 rpm for the thermal engine with ethanol.

In this way, the electric Kwid accelerates faster than the flex. Acceleration from zero to 50 km/h, for example, takes 4.1 seconds by official data. The top speed is limited to 130 km/h in normal driving. With Eco mode activated, the electric hatch does not exceed 90 km/h, in order to extend the autonomy of the batteries.

DIOGO DE OLIVEIRA/ESTADÃO

Autonomy is the highlight

Although it’s basically the same car on the outside, the electric kwid has differences in relation to the hatch made in São José dos Pinhais (PR). This includes the front with the closed grille that hides the battery charging plug. In addition, there are unique hood and logos. But the main difference is the suspension, which is a little higher because of the batteries, which are installed under the floor. Speaking of them, the package has a capacity of 26.8 kWh. Thus, when fully charged, it provides autonomy for up to 298 km, according to Inmetro.

DIOGO DE OLIVEIRA/ESTADÃO

Regarding recharge time, the model has a charger for common outlets, 110V or 220V. However, the charging time for 220V sources is up to 10 hours. That is, the ideal is to have the wall charger, the famous Wallbox, in alternating current. In it, according to Renault, it is possible to fill up to 80% of the batteries in less than 3 hours. At fast charging points, you can restore 190 km of autonomy in 40 minutes.

