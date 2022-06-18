[ENCERRADO] Earn 15 points per dollar spent on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE at the iupp mall

As stated on the iupp website, the promotion ended before the deadline due to lack of stock of the products.

O yup is offering 15 points per dollar spent in model smartphone shopping Samsung Galaxy S21 FE made in mall iupp. Offer is valid until 23:59 on Sunday (19) or while stocks last.

bonus

15 points per dollar spent: exclusive to the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Eligible models

The following device models participate in the promotion:

Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 128GB Violet 5G – 6GB RAM Screen 6.4″ Cam. Triple + Selfie 32MP;

Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 128GB Green 5G – 6GB RAM Screen 6.4″ Cam. Triple + Selfie 32MP;

Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 128GB White 5G – 6GB RAM Screen 6.4″ Cam. Triple + Selfie 32MP;

Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 128GB Black 5G – 6GB RAM Screen 6.4″ Cam. Triple + Selfie 32MP.

Conditions

All products and services within the iupp website participate in the promotion.

Points will be credited within forty (40) days after confirmation of purchase.

How to participate

Access the iupp mall; Select the tab “earn points“ Choose the desired product; Ready! Now just pay the purchase with your credit card.

purchase example

See below for an example of purchasing the device (note that the system does not show the parity of 15 points per dollar spent).

Comment

The offer can be very advantageous for those who want to change their cell phone and have the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE as an option. iupp points can be transferred to various airline loyalty programs. The program often participates in generous bonus transfer promotions.

Thinking about participating? Make your purchases through the iupp website.