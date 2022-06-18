Encontro Delas Race – Unimed-BH Circuit returns with news

Public relations Emiliana Fonseca, who has already confirmed her presence at the Lagoa Seca race: “It was the race that saved me. It was by practicing the sport that I learned to be disciplined, to be positive, to have more concentration and to overcome myself daily” (photo: Personal archive) A “cheap” that doesn’t come out expensive. The so-called runner’s high or simply the “runner’s high” brings that delicious feeling of joy, contentment, lightness, excitement, euphoria and relaxation. Among the adepts of the practice, the feeling is unanimous and explains why those who start running don’t want to stop anymore. Addiction has an explanation. Sport releases endorphin in the body, known as the pleasure hormone and is responsible for activating good mood, increasing resistance and strengthening the immune system. A good request to take that turn in post pandemic life. So get ready! The 21st edition of the Encontro Delas – Circuito Unimed-BH race is back full of news and registration is now open. The most feminine event in Brazil is scheduled for the 9th and 10th of July at Lagoa Seca, in the Belvedere neighborhood, in the south zone of BH.

“It was running that saved me. It was by practicing the sport that I learned to have discipline, to be positive, to have more concentration and to overcome myself daily”, says public relations Emiliana Fonseca, 41 years old. Four years ago, when she was diagnosed with bowel cancer, she thought of the stages of the disease as a race to be won. “One day at a time, one kilometer at a time. Little by little, I was running the hardest race I’ve ever faced”, she says. With each battle won, she thought of the path already traveled and not the distance to reach the cure. There were several times when she believed it was not possible to reach the finish line. She decided to take advantage of the journey to learn as much as possible. In the midst of struggle, suffering and fear of losing her own life, she gathered strength to create the project ‘Back on the way back’, with the purpose of participating again in the International Tour of Pampulha. “I remember that the project turned into a beautiful campaign and it was amazing to share all my anguish in a light and victorious way”, says Emiliana.

One of the options of the charming bag of the athlete kit: a treat eagerly awaited by the runners (photo: Pádua de Carvalho/Meeting) She has a certainty. “The race taught me that it is possible to start over.” Today the project means “Back to life”, because that’s exactly what she did. She brushed off the dust and turned around. The race, she says, helped her to re-signify her existence, but she went further, influencing thousands of people who also surpassed themselves mirrored in her history. In addition to social networks, Emiliana spreads her joy of living and gratitude in motivational lectures and campaigns on changing habits, emphasizing the importance of physical activity. “Self-care is the main prevention and cure for any disease,” she says.

With courses of 5 and 10 kilometers, the 21st edition of the Encontro Delas race – Circuito Unimed-BH is carried out by Revista Encontro, Estado de Minas newspaper and TBH Esportes, sponsored by the Municipality of Belo Horizonte, Belotur, Unimed-BH, Patrimar , Inter, EPA, and support from Manoel Bernardes, Solutions, Ouro Minas, Contorno do Corpo and Village Kids. The event returns with the traditional day care, kids space for the kids to have fun, dance class, prize draw, the disputed athletes’ kit and, of course, all the strength and beauty of the Minas Gerais woman.

Check the schedule of the 21st Meeting of Them

Place: Lagoa Seca, Belvedere

Route: 5km and 10km

Registrations: www.encontrodelas.com.br

Day 09/07 (Saturday): Withdrawal of the Athlete Kit (9am to 4pm) and Day Care

Day 10/07 (Sunday): Race (concentration from 7:30 am and start at 8:30 am)