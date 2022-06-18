Everton Cebolinha arrives in Rio de Janeiro and speaks for the first time as a Flamengo player

After taking exams in São Paulo this Friday (17), finally, Everton Cebolinha landed in Rio de Janeiro this Saturday morning (18) to officially become a Flamengo player. The contract will be for five years and the player was received by the vice president of football Marcos Braz and the director Bruno Spinden, at Santos Dumont Airport.

The player arrived in the Marvelous City surrounded by lenses, cameras and microphones, much harassed by journalists. Cebolinha took advantage of the moment and spoke for the first time as a Flamengo player, according to him, wearing the Rubro-Negra shirt is a dream: “It was always a dream to wear this shirt. I hope to be very happy.”

In addition, the player responded on whether to expect to be called up by Tite for the World Cup in Qatar: “If I said no, I would be lying.” – In 2019, Cebolinha was one of the highlights of the Copa América, when the Brazilian team won the title.

Cebolinha will only enter the field for FLmaengo from the 18th of July, after the transfer window opens. Flamengo will pay Benfica a fixed amount of 13.5 million euros, at the current rate around R$72.5 million.