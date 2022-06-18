Everton Cebolinha arrives in Rio to sign with Flamengo and says he still dreams of the Cup | Flamengo

After undergoing medical examinations in São Paulo on Friday, Everton Cebolinha landed late this Saturday morning in Rio de Janeiro to sign a five-year contract with Flamengo. Football vice president Marcos Braz and director Bruno Spindel welcomed the player at Santos Dumont airport, downtown.

Surrounded by lenses, cameras and microphones on the way out, he quickly spoke his first words as a player for Rubro-Negro.

– It was always a dream to wear this shirt. I hope to be very happy – said Cebolinha.

1 of 3 Cebolinha is surrounded on arrival in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Reproduction Cebolinha is surrounded on arrival in Rio de Janeiro — Photo: Reproduction

Asking if he still dreams of being called up by Tite for the World Cup, Everton hit first:

– If I said no, I would be lying – commented he, who was the top scorer of the 2019 Copa América and one of the highlights of the Brazilian team in that conquest.

On vacation since the end of the season with Benfica, Everton will be in Rio for a short time and will return to Fortaleza. At the end of the month he returns to begin his physical reconditioning process. He will only be able to enter the field after the transfer window opens on July 18.

For the 26-year-old forward, Flamengo will pay Benfica a fixed amount of 13.5 million euros (R$72.5 million) in six installments until the end of 2024. The total, with goals stipulated in the contract, reaches 16 million euros (R$ 85.9 million).

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the ge Flamengo podcast 🎧