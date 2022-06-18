Everton Cebolinha chooses the shirt number he will wear at Flamengo – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Forward signs contract with the Rio de Janeiro club this Saturday (18)

Everton Cebolinha is a Flamengo player. Approved in the medical exams, only the “pen“, which will happen soon. The striker, even before signing the bond, has already chosen which shirt he will wear at the Rio club: number 19.

During the final meetings, which took place in São Paulo, the managers showed the player a series of available numbers. He chose 19, as he already used it in the Brazilian team, when summoned by Tite. The information was first released by the Uol Sport.

The attacker arrives in Rio de Janeiro between 1 pm and 2 pm (Brasília time) and, as soon as he lands, he goes straight to the CT at Ninho do Urubu. There, Everton Cebolinha will sign a four-and-a-half-year contract with Flamengo. After that, the carioca club will officially announce the reinforcement through social networks.

Flamengo and Benfica (POR) finalized the agreement this week. Rubro-Negro will pay 13.5 million euros (about R$73 million at the current price) to the Portuguese club. However, if the athlete reaches pre-established goals in the contract, there are bonuses that can make the transaction reach 16 million euros (something around R$ 86.5 million).

Everton Cebolinha, important to mention, will not stay in Rio de Janeiro after signing the contract. The player will continue to enjoy the holidays and should even return on Sunday (19) to Ceará. The ex-Benfica player will only officially appear at the end of June, when he will start training until he can enter the field. As the international transfer window only opens on July 18, the athlete will play the first match with Manto Sagrado from that date.