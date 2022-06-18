Everton Cebolinha is expected at Ninho, and Fla separates shirt 19

New Flamengo reinforcement, Everton Cebolinha will sign a contract today (18) with Flamengo. The striker is expected at Ninho do Urubu and the club believes that the announcement comes out this Saturday.

The player goes to the training center to sign the five-year agreement and also to produce material that will be used on the club’s various platforms. He will wear the number 19 shirt at Rubro-Negro.

After the advance in negotiations in recent days, Rubro-Negro reached an agreement with the player and with Benfica, from Portugal, the club that holds the economic rights of the striker.

Yesterday (17), the parties settled the last pending variables of the contract. A former target of Fla, he will sign a contract valid for five seasons. The athlete has already passed the medical exams and just needs to formalize the deal to be definitively red and black. The green light in the battery of tests was initially published by “Globoesporte” and confirmed by UOL Esporte.

In the last rounds of negotiations, there was a consensus of 13.5 million euros (R$ 71.8 million) for the definitive purchase of 100% of the economic rights and a further 2.5 million euros (R$ 13.2 million) conditioned bonus for sports goals —the negotiation started with 14 million euros and a further 2 million euros. Rubro-Negro will pay these amounts in eight installments.

Previously reluctant, the 26-year-old striker was persuaded to return to Brazilian football by Flamengo’s proposal, on a long-term contract.

With a passage through the base of Fortaleza, Cebolinha was revealed by Grêmio, where he stayed until 2020, when he went to Benfica. In the Rio Grande do Sul Tricolor, he won titles such as the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. In recent years, the player has also defended the Brazilian national team.

Currently, for the sector, Dorival Júnior has Vitinho, Lázaro and Marinho as options. Bruno Henrique, who had been a starter, suffered a multi-ligament injury to his right knee during the game against Cuiabá, last Wednesday.