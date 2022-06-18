Everton Cebolinha is Flamengo’s hit and will “replace” Bruno Henrique

Flamengo hit the nail on the head when looking for the signing of Everton Cebolinha, from Benfica, in the ball market.

The reinforcement gains even more importance with the multi-ligament injury in Bruno Henrique’s right knee, which is missing for an indefinite period.

Although they are different players, I imagine that Everton (26 years old) is the natural replacement for Bruno Henrique (31 years old) in the position to form the attack with Gabigol and Arrascaeta.

Everton dribbles, bothers, breaks opposing defenses, decides games and can complete a lethal trio in Fla.

Although the forward revealed at Grêmio did not have a spectacular stint in Portugal, where he scored 15 goals and provided 17 assists in 95 games, he is an above average player in Brazilian football.

So much so that he used to be called up by Tite to the Brazilian national team and was one of the highlights of the 2019 Copa América title in Brazil.

Although the discussion on whether Everton is worth the investment of the potential 16 million euros (13.5 million euros fixed + 2.5 million euros in variables) is relevant, the answer will be given on the field. Because it is not the type of contract that seeks a financial return on a future sale.

Anyway, I think any Serie A team that could afford it would like to have Everton Cebolinha in the squad. The 2017 Libertadores champion Grêmio made the most of it. It’s Flamengo’s turn.

