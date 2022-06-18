Ex-BBB Lumena finds bags full of feces on his doorstep | celebrities



Lumena cries after leaving two bags full of feces at the door of her home in São PauloInternet reproduction

Rio – Former BBB Lumena Aleluia cried when she told on social media that she found two bags full of feces at the door of her house, this Thursday. Lumena participated in “BBB 21” and said that she has received many attacks from haters since then. “I’m not going to be silent anymore in the face of so many aggressions happening in my life, I can’t take it anymore”, she said.

Lumena said that she would try not to cry when telling what happened, but ended up not being able to hold back the tears. “I woke up today with feces on my door. Two bags of feces. I’ve cried a lot, I said I would try to talk to you without crying, but it’s very difficult. The lawyer is already being called, my manager is already aware. I live alone and this is what shakes me the most. I live in São Paulo at the moment, I have a very large support network, but the fact of living alone and waking up to this scene has disrupted me a lot”, she said.

She said she woke up to the landlord honking and found the feces on the doorstep. “It was bizarre. I was sleeping when the sub-manager woke me up honking. When I opened the door, there was a bizarre scene, two bags with a lot of feces. I can’t tell if it’s a dog or a human. .

Lumena assured that he never had a disagreement with anyone in his condominium and said he will spend a few days in Salvador, Bahia. “I’m going to Salvador, I’m going to take a break. I’m not well. I can only say this. I’ve never experienced anything on the street, quite the contrary. I’m going to try to renew the vibe, but they knocked me down today with this. I was sad like that. It’s one thing to put up with the stuff on the internet, I’m used to it, but on the doorstep? On the street I never received retaliation, people hug me and give me the chance to present new versions. Never had anything happened that shook me like this. I’m going to see my mother, stay with her for a while, I don’t know what to think. I’m not well”, he lamented.

During her participation in “BBB 21”, Lumena was “cancelled” for the way she treated some participants, among them Lucas Penteado, Juliette and Carla Diaz. She formed a group with Karol Conká and Nego Di, who also left the reality show with public rejection.