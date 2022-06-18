Ex-BBB Lumena vents after finding a bag with feces at the door of his apartment

Last Thursday (16), former BBB Lumena Aleluia used her social media to vent after coming across two bags with feces in front of her apartment door.

Very emotional, the DJ told what happened and revealed the aggressions she has been suffering. “I woke up today with feces at my door. Two bags of feces. I’ve cried a lot, I said I would try to talk to you without crying, but it’s very difficult,” she began.

“The lawyer is already being contacted, my manager is already aware. I live alone and this is what makes me most upset. I live in São Paulo at the moment, I have a very large support network, but the fact that I live alone and wake up with this scene it disrupted me a lot”, he added.

Lumena then explained that she learned what had happened through the assistant manager who woke her up by honking the alert.

“It was bizarre. I was sleeping when the sub-manager woke me up honking. When I opened the door, there was a bizarre scene, two bags with a lot of feces. I can’t tell if it’s a dog or a human. , reported.

In the official note, shared on their social networks, the team responsible for the ex-BBB’s career reinforced that they resorted to justice to find and punish those who attacked her.

