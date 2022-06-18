EXCLUSIVE: FIFA condemns Corinthians and Jô to pay millionaire to Japanese club

The relationship between Corinthians and Jô is not over yet, despite the recent contractual termination. The former player of the team Alvinegra and Timão were ordered by FIFA to pay USD 2,600,000 (approximately R$ 13 million reais at the current price) to Nagoya Grampus for contract termination.

In the first conviction, in November 2020, the decision was for a payment of around R$ 17 million reais, but there was an appeal in the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) and it was partially successful, reducing the amounts to the aforementioned R$ 13 million.

The Japanese club’s action against the athlete and the team happened because, in Nagoya’s view, there was a unilateral breach of contract without complying with the rules established in the agreement. Jô was linked to the team until 2021, but left it in June 2020 and was hired by Corinthians afterwards.

So far, the athlete has not officially positioned himself on the matter. For having hired the player, Corinthians assumes the existing debt as a solidary party, despite not being directly involved in the breach of contract with the Japanese club.

If you do not pay it by the scheduled date, 45 days from the decision, Timão may suffer a transfer ban, which means that it is not possible to legally hire and register new athletes.

In contact with the TNT Sports, Corinthians informed that it received through the legal department the decision of the CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) involving the athlete Jô and the club Nagoya Grampus, cited as a solidary party in the conviction. The club is now considering next steps to reach a resolution.