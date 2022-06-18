Ezra Miller charged with harassing 12-year-old non-binary child and given restraining order

Ezra Miller is accused of harassing a 12-year-old non-binary child and receives a second restraining order within a week. Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Ezra Miller is being accused of harassing a 12-year-old non-binary child. Last week, the actor had already received another restraining order for allegedly drugging and assaulting a fan, according to TMZ.

The new case was reported by the Daily Beastwhich reported that a mother and 12-year-old went to Greenfield, Massachusetts, and obtained a restraining order against Ezra after alleging he threatened her family and acted inappropriately toward the child, who identifies as non-gender. -binary.

O Daily Beast talked to the mother, the child and a neighbor of theirs, who told that the star of The Flash was at the downstairs neighbor’s house and began to harass the family. According to the account, he was wearing a bulletproof vest and began acting strangely.

After an argument, the actor reportedly opened his jacket to reveal a gun and said: “That way, you can lead to a really serious situation.” The neighbor told the vehicle that Ezra Miller turned to the child, allegedly pestering her with praise, hugging her uncomfortably and touching her hips, asking her to follow him on Instagram.

The child also talked to the Daily Beast and said she was very nervous and scared because Ezra had yelled at her mother. According to the report, the actor apologized, but returned to bother the family on several other occasions, on some of them making the child uncomfortable by hugging her and pressing her body against her. Representatives for the star could not be reached for comment on the allegations.

Ezra Miller deletes Instagram profile after mocking police

According to information published by the newsweek and The Direct last Thursday, the 16th, Ezra Miller would have mocked the police in publications on his Instagram profile. The actor was being considered a fugitive and used social media to make a series of publications, but deleted his account soon after. The images had writing that would be provocations to the authorities.

“You can’t touch me, I’m in another universe” and “message from another dimension” were phrases that appeared in the images of the actor’s publication. Some fans rescued the prints and posted them on Twitter.

“I have a shield to avoid negative people and their bad intentions. My spirit, mind, body, soul + success are not altered by anyone’s envy. I have a shield to avoid all [energias] negatives that people try to throw at me. Unconsciously and consciously. I clear any and all hidden colleagues who are hidden enemies,” read a text between the photos.