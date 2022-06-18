Ezra Miller is no longer expected to play The Flash; Warner would have offered to help

The Flash is being the first management crisis of the brand new Warner Bros. Discovery, which discusses what to do with the film given the Ezra Miller controversies.

According to deadlinethe studio offered to help Ezra Miller and has helped the actor with his personal problems, but the headlines have made David Zaslav (Current President of Warner post-merger with Discovery) to break their heads about the actor and the film, to the point of considering two radical options to resolve this crisis.

The first would be to release the film in theaters and not do any publicity tour with the cast, while the second would be to release it directly on HBO Max.

The website says the studio’s current focus is to make the film a success first, then assess the actor’s situation. However, regardless of the option Zaslav take if things don’t get right, Ezra Miller will be fired from Warner after the premiere of The Flash.

the source of deadline even says that, regardless of being fired from the Warner or not, the actor is no longer part of the plans for the future of the DC Universe.

“There is no win in that for Warner, and this is an inherited problem for Zaslav. The hope is that the scandal will remain at a low level before the film’s release, and we hope for the best.” – Says the source deadline about the case.

THE Warner would be focused on releasing the film at all costs because, according to the article, it would be the kick-off of DC’s new shared universe. Its budget of more than $200 million and its advanced stage of production would also contribute to the sense of urgency about its release.

The Flash has direction of Andy Muschietti (IT: The Thing), while Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey, Bumblebee) handles the script.

The film’s release is still scheduled for June 23, 2023 in theaters, at least for now.

Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/Flash, Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Kiersey Clemons like Iris West, Sasha Calle as Kara Zor-El/Supergirl, Maribel Verdu like Nora West, Ron Livingston as Henry West and Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman are in the main cast.