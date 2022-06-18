Fabiano Soares rehearses alternatives for the starting lineup in tactical training; see probable lineup of Vitória | victory

Fabiano Soares commanded another tactical training for Vitória on Friday afternoon. The coach has tested alternatives to supply the many absences that Rubro-Negro will have in the match against Botafogo-SP, valid for the 11th round of the C Series of the Brazilian Championship.

Vitória and Botafogo face each other on Sunday, at 17:00 (Brasília time), at Barradão.

Vitória players do physical work during training at Toca do Leão — Photo: Pietro Carpi/EC Vitória

Mateus Moraes, Alemão, João Pedro, Léo Gomes and Eduardo are suspended and will not enter the field this Sunday. The tendency is for the coach to make at least one improvisation in the starting lineup that will measure forces with Botafogo-SP.

The probable lineup for Vitória is: Luke Archangel; Iury, Danilo Cardoso, Ewerton Easter and Sánchez; Marco Antônio, Dionisio and Gabriel Santiago; Rafinha, Roberto and Rodrigão.

In this Friday’s training, in addition to the tactical work, Fabiano Soares also showed a video with information about the opponents. The preparation of Rubro-Negro will end on Saturday morning, with another activity at Toca do Leão.

Fullback Guilherme Lazaroni, midfielder Alan Santos and midfielder Gustavo Blanco were released by the medical department to participate in part of the tactical work led by Fabiano Soares. After a few minutes of training with the ball, the trio did an activity accompanied by assistant physical trainer Rodrigo Santana.