Fake job scams: Learn how to avoid

Due to high unemployment, scammers take advantage and offer false job openings. Learn how to protect yourself.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Eletrobras is privatized with shares worth R$ 42

Faced with the drama of about 12 million unemployed Brazilians, criminals make victims by applying scams for false job vacancies. One of the most common ways is by sending text messages with false proposals, which include high wages for few hours worked.

In almost all cases, criminals use the name of large companies to bring credibility to the message, as in the image below.

Image: SCD team

The amount of benefits offered is already a warning sign, given that for a part-time job this is a salary well above average. But despite this, many people end up clicking on links that direct the user to fraudulent websites.

This situation is recurrent, because in the midst of the unemployment crisis, any opportunity for a better salary draws people’s attention.

How to avoid falling for fake job scams?

According to PSafe, a company specializing in digital security, the links sent by these criminals are very similar to the famous companies on the market. The small differences are in the layout of the sites, so it’s worth paying attention to that.

Eletrobras privatization: understand the risks

By clicking on the link, the person is directed to answer a survey to complete the false registration and this is known as social engineering. This technique aims to gain access to the victim’s network of contacts.

In addition, questionnaires asking for personal information are also common. Therefore, it is important not to disclose the full name, CPF or RG. That way, the ideal is never to click on the links.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: fizkes / Shutterstock.com