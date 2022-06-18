Famous actor puts Fátima Bernardes in a tight skirt during ‘Encontro’ live: “You will work less”

During the “Date”, morning program led by Fátima Bernardes at TV Globothe actor Marcos Veras, one of the guests left the presenter in a tight skirt when commenting on her departure from the program. Jokingly, he stated that she ”will work less” as soon as we leave the attraction.

Embarrassed, the journalist stated that this would not be the real reason: “It’s naughty, as always, isn’t it, Veras? That’s the reason, I want to work less. that’s not it, people“, he said. Veras, who was once part of the program’s team, responded by softening the situation: “But it’s okay if that’s it, Fatima.”

Fátima even admitted that this could be one of the reasons: “It could be that too, but I wanted to do something different, new challenges, that’s cool too”. The former member of Porta dos Fundos continued: “Cool! But the fact is, you’ll work less”, to which the presenter replied: “I wait! I still don’t know, I’ve never done The Voice”, finished.

Understand

In February this year, Globo announced the departure of Fátima Bernardes from ‘Encontro’ after 10 years at the helm of the program, who will be in charge of Patricia Poeta and Manoel Soares. A while later, it was confirmed that she will be the new presenter of the musical reality show. “The Voice Brazil”.