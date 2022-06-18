Fernanda Souza and her girlfriend, Eduarda Porto, pose together for the first time after assuming the relationship: “enriching process”

You 40 years of Bruno de Luca were celebrated in high Stile and in addition to Fernanda Souza and her girlfriend had other distinguished presences

This past Thursday (16th), the actor Bruno de Luca celebrated its 40th birthday in style. Surrounded by family and friends, several celebrities were present to honor the birthday boy, among them Fernanda Souza and her new girlfriend, Eduarda Porto, Luciano Huck, Fernanda Rodrigues and Serginho Mallandro.

The actress Fernanda Souza and her girlfriend recently took over the relationship through a post from Fernanda in your personal profile Instagram. And it was just at the birthday party of Bruno de Luca what else new couple from the piece made the first click after romance is assumed.

Fernanda and Eduarda have been together, publicly, since April. At the time they told the public about their courtship, Fernanda Souza made a post with a photo of the two (taken before they assumed the relationship) and wrote in the caption: “Getting to know and welcome each discovery about yourself is an enriching and transforming process. It’s being who you are. It’s living what you want. We are very grateful to have met on this beautiful path that has revealed itself to us… LOVE IS LOVE.”

The celebration of 40 years of Bruno de Lucawhich had not been planned by the presenter, gained space on his profile. through the InstagramO actor wrote a text that talked about his current moment and thanked the new cycle of life: “Although it is an important date, it was not in my plans to celebrate my 40. With the house under construction, daughter arriving, new season of Vai Pra Onde in the same week… I had already given up and decided to celebrate next year.”