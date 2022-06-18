Fiat Toro: would you buy the Ultra version or a Jeep Compass?

O VRUM has already tested the Fiat Toro pickup in the Ultra 2.0 turbo AT9 version, which highlights the rigid lid closing the bucket. But in the 2022 model line, we decided to do a different analysis, checking the sealing efficiency of the cargo area cover and comparing it to the Jeep Compass, which has the same mechanical set and very similar price. What is more worth investing in an intermediate pickup truck or a medium SUV?

The hard top gives the Fiat Toro Ultra a distinctive look, but cannot prevent water and dust from getting inside.

Talking about Fiat Toro is not the most difficult mission, as the model is an absolute sales success in the segment of intermediate pickup trucks and is always among the most placed in the Fenabrave ranking. Having design as one of its strengths, the Fiat Toro is sold with the T270 flex engine, with 185hp, or the TD350, turbodiesel with 170hp and 35.7kgfm of torque, associated with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

And it is exactly this mechanical set that equips Fiat Toro in the Ultra 2.0 turbo AT9 version, ensuring good performance in urban traffic and on the road, with an average consumption of 9.5 km / l recorded on the on-board computer. The engine takes a while to react before going over 2000rpm, but after that it becomes more efficient. It is a pickup with a well-adjusted suspension, as it has a multilink system in the rear. On the other hand, the brakes are discs at the front and drums at the rear. But they worked efficiently. The electric-assist steering also has well-calibrated loads, but the diameter is large, making maneuvering in tighter spaces difficult.

The Fiat Toro pickup in the Ultra version is equipped with side steps and roof rack

Fiat Toro Ultra bucket pros and cons

With almost five meters in length and 1.85m in width, the Fiat Toro Ultra has a load capacity of 1,010 kilos, with a volume of 937 liters in the bucket. Considerable numbers for a vehicle of this size. But those who buy this version usually focus on the security provided by the rigid bucket lid, which has an automatic lock to prevent theft. The lid is easy to lift thanks to the help of small dampers, which leave it open at 45 degrees.

The pickup has a good quality interior, despite the excess plastic, and multimedia with a 10.1-inch touchscreen.

This is where the limitations imposed by the rigid lid of the Fiat Toro begin, which does not allow, for example, to transport larger, taller objects. To do this, it is necessary to remove the cover, which is not the easiest task. To transport long objects, it is necessary to leave the cover open or close it and open one of the sides of the back cover.

Does the Toro Ultra hard cap seal well?

Regarding the sealing of the rigid bucket lid, we found that the result is not the best. When you open the cover, you soon notice that dust gets into all corners of the load compartment. To check for water infiltration, we took the Fiat Toro to the jet wash with rotating brushes, the famous “roller”. After washing, we noticed that the water entered more through the side gaps at the bottom of the bucket, and a little less close to the tailgate.

The rigid bucket lid is supported by shock absorbers and the synthetic material bag is sold as an accessory.

Afterwards, we took the Fiat Toro to the infiltration test in the car wash with a water spray under pressure, which would simulate a heavier rain. With a few minutes of water being poured over the bucket cover, when we opened it we found that the infiltration was a little bigger, wetting the part close to the back cover, on the back and on the synthetic material bag that is sold as an accessory by Mopar .

This bag, which has the objective of insulating objects from dust and water, is sold in the horizontal model, for R$ 765.66, or vertical, for R$ 627.04. The problem is that over time, with this synthetic material being subjected to infiltration of dust and water, it will certainly deteriorate much faster than expected. Therefore, if you want to buy the Fiat Toro in the Ultra version thinking that you will have a more protected cargo area, it is better to re-evaluate your decision and think about whether you really need a cargo area in this condition.

The Fiat Toro’s rear seat space is not the greatest, but it accommodates two people in relative comfort.

The Fiat Toro in the Ultra 2.0 turbo AT9 version with all options costs R$ 218,470. For a little more, R$220,490, you can take home a Jeep Compass Longitude TD350 4×4, which has the same mechanical set, but a different proposal. The medium SUV has dimensions a little smaller than the Toro, a trunk of 476 liters and a load capacity of 400 kilos.

If your need is not to carry cargo from one side to the other on a daily basis, the trunk of the average SUV can do it. It allows you to carry taller and longer objects, as it has the folding backrest of the rear seat. In addition, things stored in the trunk are protected from outside view and from possible infiltration of dust and water. It is also worth remembering that this version of the Jeep Compass has a standard equipment package very similar to that of the Fiat Toro, but brings more disc brakes on all four wheels, terrain selector and 18-inch wheels.

2.0 turbodiesel engine associated with a nine-speed automatic transmission provides good performance to Fiat Toro

DATASHEET

MOTOR

Front, transverse, four cylinders in line, 16 valves, 1,956cm³ of displacement, turbodiesel, which develops maximum power of 170hp at 3,750rpm and maximum torque of 35.7kgfm at 1,750rpm

STREAMING

All-wheel drive on demand; and a nine-speed automatic transmission and the option of manual shifts by paddles or on the lever itself

SUSPENSION/WHEELS/TIRES

Front, independent, McPherson type, with swingarms fixed to the subframe and stabilizer bar; and independent rear, multilink type, with stabilizer bar / 6.5 x 17 inches (alloy) / 225/65 R17

DIRECTION

Rack-and-pinion type, with electrical assistance

BRAKES

Ventilated discs at the front and drums at the rear, with ABS/EBD

CAPABILITIES

Tank, 60 liters; load capacity (passengers and cargo), 1,000kg; entry/exit angle, 24.8°/29°; weight, 1,871 kilograms

DIMENSIONS

PERFORMANCE

Maximum speed, 194km/h; acceleration to 100km/h, 11.9 seconds CONSUMPTION (**)

10.1km/l in the city and 12.6km/l on the highway

Manufacturer data

(**) Inmetro data