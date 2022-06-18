Find out when Everton Cebolinha can debut for Flamengo

The first reinforcement of Flamengo of the second transfer window is already settled. The carioca club and Benfica reached an agreement, and Everton Cebolinha is in the process of being made official. However, he still won’t be able to debut for Rubro-Negro.

That’s because the second transfer window only opens on the 18th of July. That way, Flamengo fans will still have to wait just over a month to see one of the most expensive signings in the club’s history in the field.

Fla’s first game after opening the window is against Juventude, on July 20 (a Wednesday). The match, valid for the 18th round of the Brasileirão, is scheduled to take place at 20:30, at Maracanã.

In time: the CBF detailed ten more rounds of the Brazilian Championship.