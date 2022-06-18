Fired employee breaks wine bottles at market and goes to jail

After being fired from her job at a supermarket in Argentina, a 25-year-old girl was caught breaking bottles of local alcoholic beverages in a “moment of anger”. The case was registered on Tuesday (14) in the city of Rafaela, in Santa Fe.

The video in which the fired employee, identified as Evelin Roldán, breaks bottles while another employee screams has gained popularity on social media. In it, it is possible to see wine spilled on the floor of one of the corridors.

The young woman spoke to the local newspaper El Litoral and stated that she had been working at the Apollo market since March 2022, during which time she would have been mistreated. She alleges that she was let go without any explanation and was left without any financial support.

According to the fired young woman, she worked nine hours a day, from Monday to Saturday, to receive a salary of 50 thousand pesos (equivalent to R$ 2 thousand). The minimum wage in the country is 45,500 pesos.

# viral / A video that duels more than a fight After a discussion that ended with the nakedness of 25-year-old Evelyn Roldán, the young man exploded into a fit of rage that threw numerous glass bottles onto the floor. pic.twitter.com/8DWyNTldZW — Que Pasa Salta (@QuePasaSalta) June 15, 2022

In addition to reporting alleged abuse, the woman claimed that her bosses edited the video “conveniently” for them. She was detained by the police and will answer legally for the “act of vandalism”.

“I will follow the legal path, trusting that there will be some justice for those who are good and that I will move heaven and earth to find it,” he said.