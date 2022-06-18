Flamengo agrees with Everton Cebolinha and adjusts exams and dates before official announcement

Flamengo agrees to hire Everton Cebolinha, an old dream of the club, and gives Dorival Jr. his first reinforcement for the season’s sequel

O Flamengo agreed this Friday (17) to hire the striker Everton Chivesaccording to the ESPN.

The 26-year-old, who stood out a lot with the shirt of Guildreturns to Brazil after two seasons in benfica.

To close the deal, which was an old dream of the club, Flamengo agreed to pay 13.5 million euros (R$ 72.49 million) in installments.

The transfer can grow to 16 million euros (around BRL 85.5 million) in the event of compliance with the variable targets provided for in the contract.

The athlete’s contract with the Gávea team will be for five years, until 2027.

There is already a total agreement between Fla, Benfica and Cebolinha, with only minor adjustments left before Rubro-Negro makes the official announcement.

According to the report, they are only being discussed when to perform the protocol medical exams, the date of presentation, the form of the announcement and some small variables of the contract.

Cebolinha arrives at Flamengo to be the Gabigol’s natural partner in attackeven more with the serious injury suffered by Bruno Henrique.

It will be Everton’s return to Brazilian football, where he appeared at the base of Fortaleza and stood out a lot at Grêmio, where he was champion of the Brazil’s Cup and gives CONMEBOL Libertadoresamong other bowls.

Sold to Benfica in 2020, the striker scored 15 goals and 17 assists in 95 matches. The passage through Portugal made Everton Cebolinha lose space in the Brazilian Teamto which he will now try to return with the red-black shirt.

Cebolinha is the first reinforcement of the Dorival Jr. in Flamengo. The club is still looking for new pieces in the market to qualify the squad, which has been experiencing an irregular season since Paulo Sousa’s short stint as coach.