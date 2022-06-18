Flamengo fans are divided over possible interest in Dani Alves

Brazilian side Daniel Alves has been without a club since Barcelona announced the athlete’s departure. In the period, the player is being speculated in Mallorca, Athletico-PR and Flamengo, which divided the carioca crowd.

At the moment, Dani Alves enjoys the holidays with his wife, Joana Sanz, in the region of Tenerife, Spain, even so, the player used social networks today to deny that he was offered to Mallorca.

The side’s last club in Brazil was São Paulo, which still pays about R$ 400 thousand to the athlete. Flamengo fans, however, did not emphasize the price of the side so much, but his age.

Although there are critics of the signing, some flamenguists consider Daniel Alves a good option, as the club released the side Isla and Dani is often called up to the Brazilian team.

