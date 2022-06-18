Flamengo loses two holders for the Clásico with Atltico for the Brazilian

photo: Gilvan de Souza/Flamengo Coach Dorival Jnior has important absences in Flamengo for the game against Atltico

Flamengo lost two starting players to the classic against Atltico, to be played at 4 pm on Sunday (19), at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte. Injured defender David Luiz and striker Bruno Henrique are missing for the match for the 13th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

In the late afternoon of this Thursday (16), Flamengo confirmed, via twitter, the injuries of both players. In pain, the athletes were substituted in the first half of Rubro-Negro’s victory over Cuiab, at Maracan, last Wednesday (15th).

“The athlete Bruno Henrique underwent an image exam that found a multi-ligament lesion in his right knee. Due to the intense joint effusion and recent inflammatory process, the attacker will undergo a new exam in the next week to define whether the treatment will be surgical or conservative”, he published. the Rio club.

Born in Belo Horizonte, the striker suffered a serious injury. Specialists even say that Bruno Henrique can return to acting only in 2023.

David Luiz, in turn, had a milder lesion. Even so, the defender will be absent against Atltico.

“Athlete David Luiz was diagnosed with edema in the posterior muscle of the right thigh. The two started treatment, this Thursday (16), at CT Ninho do Urubu”, completed Fla.