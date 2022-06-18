Flamengo reaches agreement with Everton Cebolinha; striker will perform exams this Friday

The novel will have a happy ending! O Flamengo reached an agreement with the striker Everton Cebolinha, ex-Benfica. The 26-year-old will undergo exams this Friday before the official announcement. The information was initially released by journalist Venê Casagrande, from SBT, and confirmed by Throw!

The board of the Rio club forwarded the purchase of 100% of the striker’s economic rights with representatives of Benfica. The value of the negotiation is around 13.5 million euros (R$ 71 million), with a further 2.5 million euros (R$ 13 million) to be paid for stipulated targets. Now all that remains is the signing of the bond and the official announcement.

The athlete will arrive at an important moment for Rubro-Negro in the season with the start of work by coach Dorival Júnior. He signs at the moment that Bruno Henrique suffered a multi-ligament injury in his right knee, last Wednesday, against Cuiabá, at Maracanã.

With passages through the youth categories of Fortaleza, Everton stood out with the Grêmio shirt and won important titles such as the Copa do Brasil, in 2016, the Copa Libertadores 2017 and the Recopa Sul-Americana the following year for the Tricolor gaúcho.

The great performances drew the attention of coach Tite, who called him up to the Brazilian National Team. With hopscotch, the player won the Copa América, in 2019, He scored in the final against Peru, was elected the best of the game, and became the competition’s top scorer.



After standing out in Brazilian football, Everton Cebolinha arrived at Benfica for 20 million euros, which at the time was commanded by Jorge Jesus. in Portuguese football, the striker played 95 matches, scored 15 goals and provided 17 assists for the Portuguese club.