Former partner of Wesley Safadão tells shocking account of neglect

The former singer of the groups Forró Real and Garota Safada, Gil Mendes, opened the game about how women were treated within the groups, including the policies of Wesley Safadão, former singer of the group naughty girl.

The singer participated in the lelcast podcast on youtube, this Thursday (17) and gave shocking details about male tradition in forró groups.

According to Wesley Safadão’s former partner, the bathrooms on the buses were for the singer’s exclusive use and that, if women felt the need, they had to get off the bus and do it in the bush.

About the times she sang in Forró Real, she commented: “The dancers couldn’t go to the band’s bathroom, they had to ask to stop to pee. And I didn’t believe it.”

She added that they treated women as if they were cows: There are drivers who think they own the bus, so they don’t want to have work, there are a lot of girls who are disorganized, leaving everything messy… And then it was in this tradition. The girl went to the road like a cow. She would piss on the road like a cow.”

CHANGES AND RELATIONSHIP WITH SAFADÃO

Gil Mendes commented that everywhere she worked, she changed the attitude of the men who were in the house:

“I said: ‘this thing about stopping on the road for a woman to pee is not going to happen. You can give the bathroom key here that everyone will use and anything wrong can make me responsible’”.

She added saying that the tradition on ‘Naughty Girl’ with Wesley Safadão was the same: “When I went to the Girl [Safada] it was the same, only Wesley used the bathroom”.

And he completed saying how they changed the tradition: “When he called me, I said, ‘I have some negotiations to join your band. I want to earn so much, I want to use the bathroom and I need to sing at least one song per show.’”