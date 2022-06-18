Formula 1 faces very cold and rain for Canadian GP qualifying – Formula 1 News

If the rain didn’t show up in Montreal for the first free practices, the tendency is that the weather will appear on the second day of track activities of the Formula 1 Canadian GP, this Saturday (18).
The information is from the Accuweather weather service. If rain is a possibility and not a certainty, the cold will certainly give the air of its grace. At the time of classification, 16:00 local time (17:00 GMT -3), the expected temperature is only 14ºC, with a wind chill of 11ºC.
A cloudy sky is also expected – with wind gusts of around 56 km/h (average of 32 km/h) and relative humidity of 63%.
Earlier, at 13:00 local time (14:00 GMT), Formula 1 has its third and final free practice. The cold and the chances of rain will be greater: temperature around 12ºC, with a thermal sensation of 6ºC, and rain of 1.8mm with a 55% chance of happening.
Wind gusts are forecast to reach 60 km/h, with an average of 35 km/h, and the relative humidity points to 76%.
