Fortaleza Airport launches area for two hotels, logistics center, shopping mall and hypermarket

The concept for the Pinto Martins International Airport was presented this Friday, June 17, by Fraport Brasil, the terminal’s management company.

The concessionaire informs that it is developing the Cidade Airport at the Fortaleza Airport.

“The objective is to present the airport as an extension of the city, in order to arouse the interest of investors in the real estate market and contribute to the socioeconomic development of the country and regions”, he emphasizes in a statement.

According to the company, there are more than 800 thousand square meters for investors who aim at logistics centers, hotels, hypermarkets, shopping malls, among other businesses. See more photos and videos throughout the article.

Discover the areas available at Fortaleza Airport



Fraport’s plan shows how access will be provided by the BR 116 to the Logistics Center (Photo: Disclosure)



Logistics Center (BR 116) – 590,000 m² of land with access to the airside (runway) of the airport.

Fortaleza Airport: find out what the Cidade Airport will be like



Shopping center designed by Fraport at Fortaleza Airport (Photo: Disclosure)



Exclusive access via BR 116 will be to the area destined for the Logistics Center, as well as its connection to Fortaleza Airport.

The intention is to facilitate the logistics of distribution of goods, by land (central districts, metropolitan region, interior of the State, etc.), and by air (other states and countries).

In the project portfolio, Fraport emphasizes that it is an excellent opportunity for the development of e-commerce, retail, logistics and light industries companies, which seek agility in their operations and complete infrastructure, in addition to the possibility of access to the airside (runway ) from the airport.



Logistics center planned by Fraport (Photo: Disclosure)



The Airport Hotel space will have direct access to the Passenger Terminal and all the convenience for the passenger, with a worldwide concept.

And the shopping center and the retail and wholesale areas have independent access from the airport, with parking spaces, in addition to the connection to the VLT (Light Rail Vehicle) station.

What is an Airport City

It is an extension of the city within the airport site, which brings together advantages that other places do not offer.

The Cidade do Fortaleza Airport is divided by types of business to be developed, taking into account exclusive studies of market demand and the vocation of each area.



Photo shows how the implementation of each part of the real estate complex will be (Photo: Disclosure)



Who is Fraport?

In 2017, Fraport AG won the concession for the airports of Fortaleza and Porto Alegre for 30 and 25 years, respectively.

From then on, Fraport Brasil – Fortaleza and Fraport Brasil – Porto Alegre were established in the country with the objective of creating two “modern, efficient and customer-focused” airports.

Discover Fortaleza Airport



Aerial view of where the hotel, logistics and retail will be (Photo: Disclosure)



Fortaleza airport is located 9 km from the city center, 11 km from the Ceará Events Center and 12 km from the city’s hotel chain.

In 2019, according to Fraport, there were more than 7 million passengers, around 60 thousand flights and almost 50 million kilograms of transported cargo.

With the runway expansion, it can operate larger and heavier aircraft landings and takeoffs more safely.

Fortaleza Airport has direct routes to the five regions of Brazil and direct flights to Europe.

More than 60% of its passengers travel for leisure, 21 travel on business and have an average age of 26 to 44 years.

Other numbers from Fortaleza Airport

151 employees

3,967,901 passengers (2021)

BRL 141,416,000 of revenue (2021)

