Fortaleza removes Lucas Crispim indefinitely and athlete misses club against América-MG – Play

O Strength announced this Saturday (18) the removal of the left wing Lucas Crispin of club activities indefinitely. With the measure, the athlete lacks the Tricolor do Pici against the America-MG this Sunday (19) for the 13th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

Lucas Crispim had been criticized by Leo fans on social media because of the busy nightlife. An alleged birthday celebration, in the early hours of this Friday (18) to Saturday (19), less than 24 hours after the club was received with protests and aggressions at Fortaleza Airportalso generated dissatisfaction among Fortaleza supporters.

See video of alleged party with Lucas Crispim

In the images, the athlete appears participating in a party that would have taken place in Porto das Dunas, in Aquiraz, Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza. The celebration was reportedly interrupted by fans who threw firecrackers at the place where the party was taking place.

End of the line?

Away from activities at Fortaleza, Crispim is also in an undefined situation at Tricolor, as well as a forward Renato Kayzerthat is dissatisfied in the club and can leave.

Since February 2021 at Leão, Crispim has played 77 matches, scoring five goals and providing 15 assists. For the club, the left winger won the Ceará state championship and the Northeast Cup, in addition to a spot in the Libertadores da América.

See statement from Fortaleza

“Fortaleza Esporte Clube communicates the removal of forward Lucas Crispim from his activities with the professional cast indefinitely.

Athletes are obviously entitled to leisure. However, they should know that there are appropriate times and ways to do so.

Professional players represent the Club, and the Institution needs to be respected, especially in the most difficult moments.

The athlete no longer participates today in training to prepare for the game against América-MG and is out of tomorrow’s match.”