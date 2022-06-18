Fortaleza striker is attacked during a protest by fans; club manifests itself in rejection and evaluates measures

Forward Robson was attacked by Fortaleza fans during a protest this Friday (17)

After defeat to avaílast Thursday (16), the delegation of Strength was received with protests this Friday (17), in the capital of Ceará. And, as has become common in national football, there was physical aggression against a player.

In videos that circulate on social networks, it is possible to see that the attacker Robsonwho stopped to chat with fans, was hit by a helmet.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now.

After what happened, Leão issued an official note, repudiated the aggression against the athlete and promised to take action.

“Fortaleza Esporte Clube vehemently repudiates the aggressions suffered by striker Robson and other athletes recorded this Friday afternoon (17). The case happened after the delegation arrived at Fortaleza International Airport after returning to the capital of Ceará after the match against the Avai, in Florianópolis”, he began.

“The club is giving full support to the athlete and analyzing the fact to verify the need for possible adoption of legal measures. We understand the difficult moment, the demands and the need to improve, as long as the protests do not involve violence”, he added.

Fortaleza fans attacked striker Robson during protest reproduction

Fortaleza is the current bottom of the Brasileirão, with only 7 points earned so far.

The distance to the Goiásfirst team outside the sticking zone, is already 7 points, as Esmeraldino adds 14 goals conquered.

Despite the bad campaign in Serie A, Leão is still alive in the disputes of Conmebol Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil.