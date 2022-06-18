Fortress striker is attacked with a helmet by a fan; Look

Forward Robson, from Fortaleza, was attacked with a helmet by a fan on the team’s landing after the 3-2 defeat to Avaí, yesterday (16), for the Brazilian Championship.

In the images, Robson is surrounded and tries to talk to the fans during the protest, but is shot shortly after and is removed by security. As he was leaving, one of those present shouted, “Are you thinking it’s a vacation?”

Watch:

Forward Robson, from Fortaleza, was attacked with a helmet by a fan on the team’s landing after a 3-2 defeat to Avaí. reproduction pic.twitter.com/59UNUAURvz — Planet of Football (@futebol_info) June 17, 2022

Robson shared the video above on his social media, with the following caption: “How long are we going to have to accept this kind of attitude?”.

After the incident, Fortaleza released an official note repudiating the attitude of the fans. See in full below:

“Fortaleza Esporte Clube vehemently repudiates the aggressions suffered by striker Robson and other athletes recorded this Friday afternoon (17).

The case happened after the delegation landed at Fortaleza International Airport after returning to the capital of Ceará after the match against Avaí, in Florianópolis.

The Club is giving full support to the athlete and analyzing the fact to verify the need for possible adoption of legal measures. We understand the difficult time, the demands and the need to improve, as long as the protests do not involve violence.”

Fortaleza is experiencing a troubled moment in the Brasileirão and is currently the lantern of the tournament, with seven points conquered in 12 games played.