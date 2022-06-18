French cinema legend dies: Jean-Louis Trintignant

posted on 06/17/2022 15:54



Alongside Anouk Aimée: Trintignant in The Best Years of a Life – (Credit: Pandora Filmes/ Publicity)

It was in 1987, disbelieving in the profession, that the actor Jean-Louis Trintignant, announced his early retirement, never foreseeing the future extension of his importance for the seventh art. Until 2013, the Frenchman, who died this Friday (17/6), at the age of 91, due to cancer, which affected his old age, had an exemplary expression, when, directed by Michael Haneke, he emerged, alongside veteran Emmanuelle Riva , in love, in a kind of swan song. Theater monster, he has participated in more than 150 works of fiction. One of the last moments of brilliance came with The best years of a life, three years ago. It was the final chapter of the partnership with director Claude Lelouch and actress Anouk Aimée, with whom he shared the screen, since One man, one woman (1966).

Actor in films by geniuses such as Jacques Audiard, Ettore Scola, Eric Rohmer, René Clément and Claude Chabrol, Trintignant became world famous, alongside Brigitte Bardot, in And God created womancommanded by Roger Vadim, in 1956. A graduate of the Academy of Dramatic Art (Paris), he had four nominations for the César Award (and won on another occasion, for love, which also won him the European Film Awards). Few actors with international expression had the visibility of Trintignant: in addition to having worked with directors such as Bernardo Bertolucci (in the conformist1970) and Krystof Kieslowski (The fraternity is red1994), he won the Italian David di Donatello Prize for his work and won, for the seminal Z, by Costa-Gavras, the prize for best actor at the Cannes Film Festival. Among the performers with whom he performed were Vittorio Gassman, Chales Aznavour, Romy Schneider and Catherine Deneuve.

By advancing age, and among loved ones, Tringtignant died “serenely”, as recorded in the statement sent to the press. He left a widow Marianne Hoepfner, the third wife of the actor who had as partners Stéphane Audran and Nadine Trintignant. In his personal life, the actor enjoyed himself as a car racer until the 1980s. Winner of the best actor award at the Berlin Film Festival, for L’homme qui ment (1968), the actor had a damaged past, at the time of adolescence, when he spent months sheltered in a cave in order to escape the invading German troops during World War II.