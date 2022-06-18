Fuel price hike is inevitable and overdue, analysts say | Economy

The rise in fuel prices at Petrobras refineries is inevitable due to the current exchange rate level and oil prices, and it came late since the prices charged by the oil company had been out of step with import parity for weeks, say experts consulted. fur g1 .

“[A Petrobras] did what he should have done a long time ago. It is inevitable and it was already late”, says the president of the Brazilian Association of Fuel Importers (Abicom), Sérgio Araújo. “Petrobras sells commodities and is a mixed capital company, so it needs to give the best result to its shareholders. It makes no sense for her to keep practicing artificial prices.”

Petrobras announced this Friday (17) new highs in gasoline and diesel prices

A survey by the association shows that the price of gasoline was this Friday, before the readjustment announced by Petrobras, with a lag of 13% in relation to the import parity, and diesel, of 21%.

Since 2016, the state-owned company has adopted a pricing policy for its refineries that is guided by fluctuations in the price of a barrel of oil on the international market and by the exchange rate. This year, however, Petrobras started to hold back the readjustments, avoiding automatically passing on the variations of the international market and the exchange rate.

Consultant David Zylbersztajn, former director of the ANP, assesses that Petrobras “took a long time” to make the readjustment since it was practicing prices below the international reference. “During that time, the company lost money. Volatility is a short-term thing and not 99 days”, he said.

Diesel had not been readjusted at Petrobras refineries since May 10 – 39 days ago. Already the last rise in the price of gasoline had been on March 11 – 99 days ago. It was the longest interval without gasoline adjustments in at least more than two and a half years.

Economist and finance consultant Álvaro Bandeira recalls that Petrobras also imports diesel to guarantee the supply of the domestic market and that selling it at a lower price than what is paid means “certain damage”.

“It is good to remember that worse than paying dearly for fuel derivatives is not having fuel, having shortages and not being able to sell production, especially agricultural production and exports,” said Bandeira, in an interview with Newspaper Today.

Brazil has a deficit in diesel oil, having imported almost 30% of demand in 2021.

In a statement released this Friday, Petrobras reiterated its “commitment to the practice of competitive prices and in balance with the market, while avoiding the immediate transfer of external volatilities and the exchange rate caused by conjunctural events”.

“The company always contributes and participates in technical discussions that seek to mitigate the impacts of fuel prices”, he added.

Even with the adjustment announced this Friday by Petrobras, market concerns remain with the federal government’s interference in the company’s pricing policy amid yet another change in the oil company’s president.

“What the government is signaling is very bad. It has already warned that it will change the entire board, it will change the council, this is an intervention”, says Zylbersztajn. “The government is a shareholder, but Petrobras is not a government agency. You have to be clear about that. It is a company that has 800,000 shareholders, so it doesn’t have to work in favor of the government.”

Concerned about the rise in fuel prices in an election year, President Jair Bolsonaro has pressured Petrobras not to pass on the rise in international oil prices to pumps and has criticized the company’s high profitability. Petrobras shares are down sharply this Friday.

“The most important company in the country will have its fourth change of president in less than 4 years, which does not happen with other companies of the same size as the company abroad, and has been used as an electoral platform”, highlighted Bandeira.

The Palácio do Planalto started to analyze “alternatives to force the departure” of the president of Petrobras, José Mauro Ferreira Coelho, as early as next week – and then change the entire company’s board, according to the Valdo Cruz Blog.

President Jair Bolsonaro, in turn, called the new fuel readjustment a “betrayal” and said that he had already spoken with the president of the Chamber to articulate the creation of a Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) to investigate the state-owned company’s council.

Valdo: fuel price increase could accelerate Petrobras president’s departure